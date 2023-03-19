CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CX. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.