CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CX. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

