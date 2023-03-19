Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sohu.com Trading Down 0.9 %

SOHU stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

