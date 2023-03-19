Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sohu.com Trading Down 0.9 %
SOHU stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.