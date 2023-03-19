Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

CYH stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

