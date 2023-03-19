Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Insider Activity

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

