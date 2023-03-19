Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MNP opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

