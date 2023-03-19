SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 90.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.