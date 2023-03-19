Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Trading Up 0.3 %
Stratasys stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
