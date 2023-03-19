Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 197,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

