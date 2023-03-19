Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.95

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$178.95 and traded as high as C$200.15. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$197.11, with a volume of 1,060,763 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$186.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

