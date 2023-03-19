Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.79

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.79 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 48.70 ($0.59). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 46.25 ($0.56), with a volume of 340,391,974 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

