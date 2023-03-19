StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

