Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $88.02 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

