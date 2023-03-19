Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 82 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGT stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
