Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 731 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

