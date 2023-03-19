1,169 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,442,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $40,554,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.24 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

