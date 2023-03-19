Collective Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

