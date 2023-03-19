Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,080. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Down 4.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Shares of PGR opened at $136.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

