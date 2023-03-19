Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 172,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.