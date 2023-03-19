Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $208.49 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.37.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

