Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $223.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

