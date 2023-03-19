Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

