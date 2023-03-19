Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average is $303.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

