153 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 37.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.