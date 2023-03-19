Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $79.25 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

