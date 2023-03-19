Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

