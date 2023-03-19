EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 129,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 372,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

