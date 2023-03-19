Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $44,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
