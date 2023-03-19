Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.47 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

