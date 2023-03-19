571 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

