2,157 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

