Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 722 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $425.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $501.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

