Phocas Financial Corp. Has $85,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,680,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 338,942 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

