Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VSS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.