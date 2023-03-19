EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

