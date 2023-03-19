Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

