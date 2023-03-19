Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

