Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

