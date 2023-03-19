Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $72,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

