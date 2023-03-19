2,550 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

