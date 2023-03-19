RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Stock Performance
NGG opened at $63.69 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.
National Grid Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
