RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

