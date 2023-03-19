Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

