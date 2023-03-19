RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE NVS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

