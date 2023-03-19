Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 282 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

