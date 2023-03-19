UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.01 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of ADM opened at $74.26 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

