1,650 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

