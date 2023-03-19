RNC Capital Management LLC Has $11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

