UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,593,525. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

GL stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

