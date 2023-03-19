Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.05% of Cable One worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $653.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $743.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

