UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,752 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

