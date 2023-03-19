UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,838 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

